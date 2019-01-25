Post-watershed Shipwrecked will be raunchier than the original series says Vick Hope: “You might see some nipples”

Old T4 favourite Shipwrecked has been revived for 2019 – but this year, there’s one crucial difference.

Its original run between 2000 and 2012 saw it broadcast late morning on a Sunday – with some of the more outrageous antics remaining unseen by the daytime audience.

But the new series on E4 has been bumped to a nightly 9pm slot – and presenter Vick Hope says the later timing allows it to be far raunchier than its predecessors.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Shipwrecked launch party, the 29-year-old explained, “There may be a few more twists and turns, but the crucial difference is that it’s on after the watershed. The original was on during the day so it was hangover TV and now it’s post-9pm… so you might see some nipples.”

When asked whether Shipwreck will follow in the well-trodden footsteps of ITV2’s Love Island and feature full sex on television, a coy Hope replied, “I can’t tell you that” – but she did admit that, like its ITV2 reality rival Love Island, the format was likely to lead to a certain amount of romance between contestants.

“Obviously there’s similarities to Love Island, they’re all beautiful and they’re all in this beautiful location in the sun. It is what it is – when you look like that and you’re wearing very little clothing, of course there’s going to be relationships.”

However, the former Strictly Come Dancing star was keen to stress that sex and romance are not integral to Shipwrecked, with the show looking to explore wider bonds between young people.

“Shipwrecked is all about finding your tribe and your identity – it’s something I think about a lot and I think lots of young people can identify with,” she said.

“[Sex] is not the onus of the show, it’s not what it’s all about. It’s about bonds between people, regardless whether they want to have sex with each other or not because they have to live together and make a home. There’s some parts of it that I genuinely cried when watching it.

“There’s one conversation that happens where they discuss bereavement and how they deal with it, and it’s so touching and poignant. Stuff like that has a place on the show that it may not have on other shows.”

The new series sees nine new hopefuls cast away on two uninhabited islands in the South Pacific, with the contestants split between the Shark and Tiger tribes.

Shipwrecked airs on weeknights on E4 starting at 9pm on Monday 28th January