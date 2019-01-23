Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are hoping to land this A-list actor for Strictly 2019

It may seem like yesterday that Stacey Dooley waltzed off with Strictly Come Dancing‘s Glitterball trophy, but speculation is already rife with who might take part in the beloved BBC1 show in 2019.

Advertisement

So far, Chris Evans, Huw Edwards and Vogue Williams have been touted as favourites to hit the dance floor when the series returns in the autumn.

But Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have a few other names in mind for the competition.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com after winning the National Television Award for Best Talent Show, Daly said, “My list starts with Michael Caine. I met him. He told me he’s a fan and he watches the show!”

Meanwhile, co-host Winkleman said, “My dream Strictly contestant would be Elizabeth Hurley, she’d be amazing.”

However, despite being at the helm of the hugely popular show, the pair both admitted that they were as in the dark as everybody else when it came to the line-up.

“I’m the last to know,” joked Winkleman. “They tell Tess. They tell me about three weeks later.”

Strictly Come Dancing has been well decorated with accolades since its inception in 2004, winning the coveted Rose d’Or for Best Variety Show in 2014, as well as a total of six NTAs.

It’s the National Television Award that means the most for Daly, as she explained, “We’re thrilled to bits that people at home voted for us and that means more than any other awards I think because people at home took the time to vote for you. It’s major.

“It’s lovely when people tell you they stay in on a Saturday night with their family to watch it. It’s part of their routine in the winter and they really look forward to it, and that’s a huge privilege, I think, to be part of people’s Saturday nights.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return in Autumn on BBC1