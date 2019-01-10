“And I think the answer is, Steve, I’ve come here today for some advice and for your seal of approval.”

After Wright encouraged him to do it, Edwards confessed: “Despite all appearances, I am quite shy.”

He added that the costumes “really scare” him and said: “I think I’ve just got to ponder it over the summer… just gauge public opinion.”

To which Wright replied: “I’d pay to see you in a frilly shirt doing the Tango.”

Edwards has further teased his participation on Strictly with an Instagram post:

If Edwards does join the line-up, he’ll be following in the footsteps of his fellow BBC presenters Scott Mills, Zoe Ball, Kate Silverton and Gabby Logan, to name a few.

Former Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans also recently revealed he said “yes” to Strictly. Other rumoured contestants for the 2019 series include Alan Carr, Vogue Williams and Louis Theroux.