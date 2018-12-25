Accessibility Links

  4. Is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special live?

Is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special live?

Six celebrities are back to compete for the Silver Star Trophy - but when is the festive special filmed?

Strictly Xmas (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing returns for a festive special this Christmas, with six former celebrity contestants gracing the dance floor once again in the hope of winning the coveted Silver Star Trophy – but when is the episode filmed?

The Strictly Christmas Special is NOT filmed live like the rest of the show. This year, it was pre-recorded at Elstree Studios on Monday 26th November.

That means, of course, that the viewing public can not vote for their favourite couple. Instead, it will be up to the judges’ scores and the studio audience to decide on the winning duo.

So who will it be? From Caroline Flack, Anita Rani and Ann Widdecombe to Jake Wood, Aston Merrygold and Michael Vaughan – we’ll have to wait and see…

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Tuesday 25th December) at 5:30pm

All about Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Strictly Xmas (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

