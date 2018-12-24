When is The Muppet Christmas Carol on TV? Is it on Netflix?

It’s the Charles Dickens tale of an embittered Victorian miser, a string of ghost hauntings – and a load of muppets. And it’s on TV this Christmas.

Advertisement

Yes, yuletide classic The Muppet Christmas Carol, the movie RadioTimes.com readers voted as the third greatest festive film of all time, is available to watch for free this year.

Here’s all you need to know…

When is Muppet Christmas Carol on TV?

The Muppet Christmas Carol airs at 4pm this Christmas Day on Channel 4

Can I watch Muppet Christmas Carol on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, The Muppet Christmas Carol isn’t available on Netflix UK or free to watch for Amazon Prime Customers. However, you can stream the film from Amazon for £6.99 (!), or rent the film for £3.49 on the Sky Store.

It is possible to watch the film on NOW TV with no cost when you sign up to a free 14-day trial. This means you can enjoy movies on Sky for two weeks with no cost (then £9.99pm, unless cancelled).

Advertisement

Who’s in the cast of Muppet Christmas Carol?

Within the swarm of muppets, you’ll probably recognise Michael Caine playing a beautifully straight version of Ebenezer Scrooge. Another human character you might find familiar is Robin Weaver (Simon’s mum from The Inbetweeners), who plays Scrooge’s niece-in-law Clara.