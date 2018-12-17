Who are the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Christmas special contestants?

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for a festive special this Christmas, with six former celebrity contestants returning to the dance floor.

Advertisement

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas will be marking the couples in a show hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman – but who’s dancing to win the votes of the studio audience?

Meet all the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special contestants below. The Strictly 2018 Christmas special airs on BBC1 on Christmas Day at 5.30pm.

Caroline Flack

Who is Caroline Flack? The presenter of ITV2 reality show Love Island

Which pro dancer is she partnered with? Gorka Marquez

Which series of Strictly did she appear on and how far did she get? Caroline won the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing, when she was partnered with Pasha Kovalev.

Caroline says: “I can’t quite believe it’s been four years since I had the best time of my life, dancing with Pasha on the Strictly dance floor. My Glitterball still has pride of place in my living room! It always felt like a family at the SCD studios, so how could I say no to performing one last time on this year’s Christmas special? It’ll be the best present I could imagine.”

Twitter: @carolineflack1

Instagram: carolineflack

Anita Rani

Who is Anita Rani? One of the presenters of BBC1’s Countryfile

Which pro dancer is she partnered with? Neil Jones

Which series of Strictly did she appear on and how far did she get? Anita competed in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing. She was partnered with Gleb Savchenko, and made it all the way to the semi-finals. Here she is dancing the Samba to Hips Don’t Lie.

Anita says: “I can’t contain my excitement about dancing again and getting sparkly for Strictly, stepping back inside the glitter ball of glam!”

Twitter: @itsanitarani

Instagram: itsanitarani

Ann Widdecombe

Who is Ann Widdecombe? Former Conservative politician and Celebrity Big Brother 2018 contestant

Which pro dancer is she partnered with? Anton du Beke

Which series of Strictly did she appear on and how far did she get? Ann competed on the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing and got right through to week 10, despite holding the record for receiving the most ones on the show. Here she is performing a Samba like no other with her pro partner Anton du Beke…

Ann says: “I am very much looking forward to returning to Strictly, where I shall once again be pushed, pulled, cajoled and coaxed around the dance floor in all manner of ways by my poor dance partner. Who knows, they might even fire me out of a canon.”

Aston Merrygold

Who is Aston Merrygold? Former member of the band JLS

Which pro dancer is he partnered with? Janette Manrara

Which series of Strictly did he appear on and how far did he get? Aston competed on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing and was controversially voted off in week 7, despite being a favourite to win. He danced with Janette Manrara – here’s one of their most popular performances, the Salsa to Despacito.

Aston says: “I’m so happy to be able to get back in the Strictly floor. I feel like I’ve got some unfinished business with it!”

Twitter: @AstonMerrygold

Instagram: astonmerrygold

Jake Wood

Who is Jake Wood? The actor plays Max Branning in EastEnders

Which pro dancer is he partnered with? Luba Mushtuk

Which series of Strictly did he appear on and how far did he get? Jake competed on the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing and made it to the semi-finals with his dance partner Janette Manrara. Here they are dancing the Samba to Mambo No 5.

Jake says: “It’s been a few years since I donned the sequins so I can’t wait to do it all over again for the Christmas Special. I loved my experience on Strictly Come Dancing and I jumped at the chance when they asked if I wanted to step back onto the dance floor.”

Twitter: @mrjakedwood

Instagram: mrjakewood

Michael Vaughan

Who is Michael Vaughan? He is a former cricketer for England

Which pro dancer is he partnered with? Nadiya Bychkova

Which series of Strictly did he appear on and how far did he get? Michael competed on the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing and made it to week 9 with his dance partner Natalie Lowe. Here they are dancing the American Smooth to New York, New York.

Michael says: “Having not danced at all since 2012 I can’t be any worse than then as I had no clue then, still have no clue, but can’t wait to have some fun and at least it will help lose a few pounds over the Xmas party season!”

Twitter: @MichaelVaughan

Instagram: michaelvaughan

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Tuesday 25th December) at 5.30pm