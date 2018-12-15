Is Joe Sugg eyeing up a career on stage after Strictly Come Dancing ends?

YouTube star Joe Sugg has praised Strictly Come Dancing 2018 for giving him a huge confidence boost – and says that he’s now seriously considering a change of career thanks to his new-found skills.

The vlogger, whose YouTube channel has more than eight million subscribers, revealed that while it was “terrifying” to take to the Strictly dance floor for the first time, now he is “much more open to the idea of doing more things performance-wise”.

Speaking about his career plans for after Strictly finishes at a press conference with his fellow finalists, Sugg said: “I went into this in my head thinking, ‘Cool, going to do this and then go back to doing YouTube which is still what I love and do.’ I think the reason why I had this opportunity in the first place is because of my YouTube channel…

“But going down the stairs for the first time and performing on that stage, it is terrifying, but I feel like this show has so improved my confidence in performing.

“Now I’m much more open to the idea of doing more things performance-wise, but it’s weird how that’s changed over the course of the show.”

Sugg and his pro partner Dianne Buswell will of course be going on the Strictly tour, but the vlogger suggested that even outside of the dancing show he is keen to expand his remit. Could we see the YouTube star on the stage soon?

His fellow finalist Stacey Dooley, meanwhile, joked that she won’t have much time to make career plans after Strictly, because: “I’ve got to take into consideration the fact that Strictly are probably going to ask me to be a professional next year. So from September until about December I’ll be wrapped up in that.”

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 grand final will air on Saturday 15th December at 6.30pm on BBC1