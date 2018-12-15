Jack and Dani shoot down claims they got back together “for money” as ITV reveals first trailer for their Love Island spin-off

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have revealed the first look at their Love Island spin-off series amid ongoing drama about their relationship status.

Advertisement

Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island will air on ITVBe in January 2019, and the first trailer shows them chatting sweetly about some of the ‘annoying’ traits they’ve discovered about each other since moving in together.

But given that only a week ago Dani had posted on Instagram that they had split up, the trailer below starts to look a little awkward right?

Well, maybe not: Jack and Dani have now come out saying that they are definitely still an item, and that reports of them getting back together for financial reasons are ridiculous.

Commenting on the photo above, Dani said, “Love you baby,” adding jokingly: “Oh wait maybe I shouldn’t say that because we together for money apparently? Yeah tbh I should get paid for picking up your pants…”

Love Island 2018 winners Jack and Dani have definitely had their ups and downs in recent weeks however.

At the start of December, Dani shocked fans with a message claiming that she and Jack had split.

“Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways,” she said. “It’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we’ve come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term.

“We both plan to stay friends,” she finished. “I hope you’ll all understand. Love Dani x”.

However, Dani’s Dad Danny Dyer then turned everything on its head when he revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that all this break-up chat was nonsense.

“I just want to put something to bed. She hasn’t split up with Jack, that’s all b******s, that is,” he said.

“They’ve had a row. They’ve had a row, she’s got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it.”

Now we have the new trailer for their new ITV reality series Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island, where all apparently seems rosy – apart from, you know, the standard things couples moan about.

“Now we’ve moved in together I’ve realised how messy you are,” Dani says in the clip.

“Yeah but I’m working on it,” Jack shoots back.

“I love living with her,” he adds. “Yeah [she] annoys me a little bit, moans at me for being messy, but, you know, we get on alright don’t we?”

Let’s see what the situation is when the show finally airs. Surely a first Christmas together is bound to throw up even more drama?

Advertisement

Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island airs on ITVBe in January 2019