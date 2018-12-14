Strictly bosses dismiss claims that Joe Sugg fans have worked out how to hack the vote for Saturday’s final

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have refuted claims that Joe Sugg fans have managed to hack the vote for the show’s grand finale on Saturday.

The YouTuber’s followers have reportedly been circulating instructions on Twitter and Instagram on how to vote for Sugg from outside the UK, which is against Strictly’s rules.

UK viewers can vote on Strictly through landline, mobile or through the BBC’s website and it is via the site that it is claimed fans have found the loophole.

However, the supposed four-part instructions on “How to vote for #Joanne if you’re not in the UK”, which many outlets have referenced now appear nowhere to be found online.

In a statement responding to the claims, the BBC said: “We regularly make updates to our technology to help prevent access to voting via the BBC website from outside the UK which breaks our voting terms and conditions.

“Our voting platforms are robust and we have stringent procedures in place as well as independent verification. Online voting requires a BBC log in and is freely available to users across the UK without a VPN.”

The BBC’s terms and conditions state: “The BBC reserves the right to disqualify votes if it has reasonable grounds to suspect fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any deliberate attempt to manipulate the result.”

Sugg’s YouTube channel has a considerable international reach with over eight million subscribers, so opening the vote up globally could have a big impact on the result.

However it is worth nothing that the other three Strictly finalists – Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer – also have worldwide followings.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final will air on Saturday 15th December at 6:30pm on BBC1