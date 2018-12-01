Accessibility Links

Strictly’s Ashley Roberts defends her dancing experience after being in the dance off

“Latin and ballroom were not at all in my world - it is new to me, I am learning,” says the former Pussycat Dolls singer

Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts has defended her dancing experience after a lack of public votes saw her in the dance off for the first time last Saturday.

“When I was in the Pussycat Dolls I did study jazz and pop, but Latin and ballroom were not at all in my world,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“It is new to me, I am learning. I’m working with Pasha to try to understand the mechanics and how they move their bodies,” she added.

“And again, I got asked to be here and I’m so grateful to be here, I really, really am so I just go out there, do my best, show people I’m passionate to be here. The rest is out of my hands.”

A lack of public votes saw Roberts and her professional partner Pasha Kovalev in the bottom two last Saturday night despite scoring an impressive 36 points.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 continues on Saturday 1st December at 9.05pm on BBC1

