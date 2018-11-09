Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. John Boyega and Letitia Wright to star in new sci-fi romance movie Hold Back the Stars

John Boyega and Letitia Wright to star in new sci-fi romance movie Hold Back the Stars

The story has been described as Romeo & Juliet meets Gravity

John Boyega, Letitia Wright (Getty, EH)

Star Wars favourite John Boyega and Black Panther star Letitia Wright will play the leads in a new sci-fi romance movie, Hold Back the Stars.

Advertisement

Another Earth director Mike Cahill will helm the adaptation of Katie Khan’s sci-fi novel, the plot of which has been described as “Romeo & Juliet meets Gravity”.

The heart-wrenching story centres around a man and woman who reminisce on their life together on a utopian Earth while they are trapped in the vast void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left to survive.

Before they join forces for Hold Back the Stars, Boyega will be reprising his role as Finn in Star Wars Episode IX, and is part of the voice cast in BBC1’s Watership Down, which will air at Christmas.

Advertisement

Wright, meanwhile, will be back as Shuri in the Black Panther sequel and recently wrapped the new Avengers movie which will land in 2019.

Tags

All about Star Wars (franchise)

John Boyega, Letitia Wright (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Watership Down - TX: n/a - Episode: The Siege (No. 4) - Picture Shows: Our band of rabbits travel home to Watership Down - (C) Watership Down - Photographer: Screengrab

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Watership Down

Black Mirror logo (Netflix, HF)

9 behind the scenes facts about Black Mirror on Netflix

T'Challa, the new ruler of the advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must defend his land from being torn apart by enemies from outside and inside the country. Marvel, Disney, sky pics, TL

Black Panther writer and director Ryan Coogler signs up for sequel

Breakthrough Brits (wdw, EH)

Bafta Breakthrough Brits Meet the ones to watch in TV, film and gaming

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more