Viewers left harrowed by BBC2’s “brutal” modern slavery drama Doing Money

Viewers were left harrowed by BBC2’s “brutal” and “grim” modern slavery drama Doing Money.

Inspired by real events, the film tells the story of Ana (played by Anca Dumitra), a young Romanian woman who is snatched off a street in London and forced into sex slavery.

The drama, which was penned by Vanity Fair’s Gwyneth Hughes, is part of the BBC’s Why Slavery? season, timed to coincide with International Anti Slavery Day on 18th October.

Ana’s “horrific” story shocked viewers, many of whom found the “disturbing” film difficult to watch.

“Harrowing and heartbreaking – such brave women living through the most awful horrific time,” Debbie Hill wrote on Twitter.

Harrowing and heartbreaking – such brave women living through the most awful horrific time #DoingMoney #modernslavery — debbie hill (@debbiemhill) November 5, 2018

Jesus, first 10 mins of #doingmoney on #BBC was grim enough but looks like they’ve another excellent drama on their hands.. #doingmoney — David O Keeffe (@davidwok80) November 5, 2018

“[Doing Money] was gut-wrenching, revealing the brutal realities of sex slavery and exploitation of women and girls (5 million trafficked globally last year),” Claire McGing wrote.

#doingmoney was gut-wrenching, revealing the brutal realities of sex slavery and exploitation of women & girls (5 million trafficked globally last year). — Claire McGing (@Claire_McGing) October 28, 2018

Watching #DoingMoney on BBC2 which is about modern day slavery in this case abduction / sexual exploitation and a prostitution ring run by a woman. Horrific to watch. Modern day slavery is all around us. Often we are oblivious to it. — Heike (@HeikeEdinburgh) November 5, 2018

Viewers were also “shock[ed]” that Ana’s pimps were revealed to have only been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Have watched and known of some awful things, but #doingmoney on BBC2 this evening was truly disturbing viewing, with the end result of an amazingly brave victim coming forwards and her pimps/abusers only get 3yrs in prison! Horrific — Jenny Jones (@JennyJones1982) November 5, 2018

Oddly it was the shock that Ana’s pimps got just 3 years in prison that caused me to burst into tears #doingmoney — Joany (@joanyrr) November 5, 2018

Another viewer described the drama as “brilliant” but “not an easy watch”.

Brilliant docu-drama on bbc2 tonight based on a horrific true story. Not an easy watch. 3 years for trafficking girls into slavery is such a small sentence. #DoingMoney — Paul Andrews (@paulandrews22) November 5, 2018

Crazy Rich Asians’ actress Gemma Chan urged those viewers for whom “something clicks into place, maybe something or someone you’ve seen” to get in touch with modern slavery charities and helplines.

If you’re watching #DoingMoney & something clicks into place, maybe something or someone you’ve seen, then contact @MSHelpline or download the @UnseenOrg app & report it. Your piece of information could help rescue someone in trouble. #ModernSlavery #HumanTrafficking #EndSlavery pic.twitter.com/4MRYhuzyyN — Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) November 5, 2018

“Doing Money on BBC2 seriously disturbing but a serious issue on our own doorstep,” Stephen Blevins wrote on Twitter.

#DoingMoney on #BBC2 Seriously disturbing but a serious issue on our own doorstep. #ModernSlavery — Stephen Blevins (@stephenblevins9) November 5, 2018

To report a case of modern slavery call the helpline on 0800 0121 700 or report it online at the modern slavery helpline website