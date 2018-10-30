Accessibility Links

The Great British Bake Off 2018 final to feature bakers cooking OUTSIDE the tent for first time ever

The technical challenge will see the three finalists venturing outside that famous white tent

Great British Bake Off 2018 finalists

The Great British Bake Off will break with tradition for the 2018 final – as the contestants will take on a challenge outside the tent for the first time in the show’s history.

Finalists Kim-Joy, Rahul and Ruby will be tasked with a technical challenge that Channel 4 has labelled “deceptively simple”, except for one key instruction: they cannot bake it in the tent.

While the details of this seemingly random challenge (how can they bake if they don’t have an oven?) are being kept tightly under wraps, we can now reveal that the finalists will have to tackle tricky open fire cooking.

Episode 10, Technical Bake; Bakers baking.

The left-field challenge (which may actually see them left in a field) is one of three final challenges standing between the remaining contestants and the Bake Off trophy.

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in Bake Off 2018 (Channel 4)
Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in Bake Off 2018 (Channel 4)

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be testing “every aspect of the bakers’ skills” with a Signature challenge requiring doughnuts with “immaculate decoration.”

And as the cast of Bake Off 2018 and their families gather outside the tent on the final day, the finalists will be frantically creating their intricate, multi-layered, edible landscape Showstoppers in a last bid to impress the judges.

The Great British Bake Off final will air on Tuesday 30th October at 8pm on Channel 4

All about The Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off 2018 finalists
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

