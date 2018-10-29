Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Camilla lands her own solo show: star to leave boyfriend Jamie and explore Cambodia

Love Island’s Camilla lands her own solo show: star to leave boyfriend Jamie and explore Cambodia

We’re about to find out What Camilla Did Next with a new show on ITVBe

Camilla Thurlow, Love Island (Getty)

She started as the Love Island underdog, being seriously unlucky in love in the villa.

Advertisement

But fast forward one year and series three runner-up Camilla Thurlow is arguably the real winner of the 2017 series.

Not only are things still going strong with Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt, the 27-year-old cemented herself as the nation’s sweetheart by regularly taking part in charity work and eschewing the usual tooth-whitening endorsement career path several of the Love Island alumni take.

View this post on Instagram

Happy hump day 🍻🤣 @jamiejewitt_

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on

Now, after keeping out of the spotlight (apart from the odd celeb bash here and there), Thurlow is making a return to television as the star of her very own documentary.

In ITVBe’s What Camilla Did Next, the former humanitarian worker will embark on a solo mission to Cambodia to offer viewers insight into her charity work.

Thurlow previously worked in the country with mine clearance charity the HALO trust.

The show will also look at how the reality TV star uses her newfound fame to bring attention to good causes.

Her relationship with Jewitt, 27, will be explored in special documentary.

The pair were hit by split rumours after it emerged Jewitt had been ‘overly flirty’ with ex-girlfriend Sarah Stephens while at a Silent Disco in New York.

While not directly addressing the rumours, the pair looked happier than ever last week when they attended a celebrity event hosted by Fearne Cotton and Cath Kidston.

Elsewhere in Love Island news, Jessica Shears and Dom Lever have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos, with only a few guests and OK! magazine attending.

Love Island Jess and Dom (Getty)
Love Island Jess and Dom (Getty)
Advertisement

But the other couples of Love Island series three haven’t had such a happy ending, with third-place pairing Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes now at each other’s throats on Twitter, accusing each other of being “bitter”.

Sign up to the RadioTimes.com email newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Camilla Thurlow, Love Island (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

Florence Pugh, Little Drummer Girl (BBC)

Who is The Little Drummer Girl’s Florence Pugh?

The Great British Bake Off 2018: presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4)

The line-up for The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2019 is incredible

_APO5877.NEF

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more