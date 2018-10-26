When is Stand Up To Cancer on TV? Who’s hosting, which celebs are taking part and how much money has been raised so far?

Having launched in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer is now an annual fundraising event seeing famous names in the fields of entertainment, music and sport come together and stick it to the Big C.

The Channel 4-driven endeavour, teamed with Cancer Research UK, also sees a hosts of the network’s most popular programmes receive a Stand Up To Cancer makeover.

From star-studded sketches to tear-jerking tales, here’s what to expect from this year’s Stand Up To Cancer extravaganza…

When is it on?

This year’s edition of Stand Up To Cancer launches on Channel 4, with the live show airing on Friday 26th October. It starts at 7pm, and finishes at 2am.

Who is hosting?

Continuing her path to world domination, Maya Jama – who recently fronted Channel 4 reality show The Circle – will be at the helm of the fundraising programme.

She will be joined by The Last Leg frontman Adam Hills and Channel 4 stalwart Alan Carr for the live show.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Lots, to put it simply.

Channel 4 has given four of its programmes a SU2C makeover, with celebrities pouring in to host star-studded editions of their best-loved shows.

Celebrity Gogglebox is confirmed to be making a comeback, with a mini-One Direction reunion seeing Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson sitting down in front of the telly. England footballer Dele Ali will also be watching alongside Eric Dier, with Peter Crouch on the sofa with wife Abbey Clancy. Rounding off the show is Love Island favourite Dani Dyer with her dad Danny.

There will be an extra helping of Bake Off, too, with a Stand Up To Cancer edition of the show, with 20 celebrities set to commit crimes against cake. The line-up includes Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, Harry Hill, Stacey Solomon, Ella Eyre and Melanie Sykes, among others.

Michael Buble has also joined the show, doing a Stand Up to Cancer edition of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

Joey Essex, Melinda Messenger and Lady Colin Campbell will be trying their luck at finding love as they head to down Fred Sirieux’s infamous First Dates restaurant.

Eight celebrities have also signed up for the Stand Up To Cancer edition of Celebrity Hunted. Some of our best-loved famous faces – Love Island double-act Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay, I’m a Celeb queen Vicky Pattison and Trigger Happy TV’s Dom Joly, Sky News’ Kay Burley and MP Johnny Mercer, and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith with Strictly star AJ Pritchard – will attempt to go off radar for two weeks while a crack team of specialists try to find them.

Meanwhile, a whole galaxy of stars have signed up to the latest addition of the Stand Up To Cancer roster: Celebrity Call Centre – which sees a group of celebs act as agony aunts (and uncles), dishing out advice to those phoning in.

Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, I’m a Celeb’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, comedians Mo Gilligan and Joel Dommett, Celebrity Big Brother’s Kim Woodburn, Louie Spence of Pineapple Dance Studios fame, Countdown’s Rachel Riley and Outnumbered’s Tyger Drew-Honey will all be manning the desks to take on the weird and wonderful worries of the British public.

Liam Gallagher is also returning to Stand Up to Cancer this year, planning to rant about the disease alongside Adam Hills.

And for those planning to stay up late, you may catch the Stand Up To Cancer single, where C-List stars of yesteryear (their words, not ours) croon along. Pat Sharp of Fun House fame, Honey G and Sinitta all swing by to appear in the video.

Oh, and if you head over to Channel 4’s Twitter account, you can donate sums of money in exchange for their services – cough up £50 and they will send an insulting tweet to Piers Morgan. Good value, that…

Dear @PiersMorgan. The only thing that Brexit Leavers and Remainers agree on is that you’re a massive bellend. #SU2CRewards, — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 26, 2018

How much money has been raised thanks to Stand Up To Cancer?

Since its inception in 2012, more than £38million has been raised in the UK, which has gone on to fund 35 trials and projects involving 8,000 cancer patients.

Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment Ed Havard said: “Stand Up to Cancer has grown into the most ambitious TV event on Channel 4, raising many millions of pounds to fund groundbreaking cancer trials. We are hugely grateful to all the stars involved in this campaign, and of course to the public who have donated so generously.”