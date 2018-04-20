To apply, all you need to do is head over to the First Date’s casting website and fill in all the usual information about yourself and then start prepping your answers to a few of their most important questions.

First Dates Fred Sirieix (C4)

The application is a little bit like a dating profile where they ask you for your age, gender and address as well as describing yourself in less than 250 words.

In order to match you to the perfect date, the application also asks you to choose a few of your hobbies from a predefined list of choices that includes reading, cooking, shopping and socialising amongst others. You’ll also need a photo of yourself for your application.

Bon chance!