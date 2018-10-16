Meet the cast of There She Goes on BBC4

Accessibility Links

David Tennant and Jessica Hynes play the parents of a severely disabled nine-year-old in Shaun Pye's new comedy drama

There She Goes (BBC)

“Very few words and moments of explosive violence. Very much like Jason Bourne.”

It’s not what you’d expect the father of nine-year-old girl with severe learning disabilities to say about his daughter, but Shaun Pye’s new comedy drama There She Goes is wholly unexpected — at once moving and funny.

The new series is based on Pye’s own experience of raising his daughter, who has a rare chromosomal disorder.

In the show we follow mum and dad, Simon and Emily, and nine-year-old Rosie, but the series also steps back to 2006 when Rosie was born.

Scroll down to meet the cast of BBC4’s There She Goes.

David Tennant plays Simon

Programme Name: There She Goes - TX: 23/10/2018 - Episode: There She Goes - EP2 (No. 2) - Picture Shows: Simon (DAVID TENNANT) - (C) Merman Productions - Photographer: Kevin
David Tennant in new BBC4 comedy There She Goes (BBC)

Who is David Tennant, and where have I seen him before? From his role as the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who to leading roles in Broadchurch, Casanova and Jessica Jones, David Tennant is one of Britain’s most recognised actors. He is set to appear in the upcoming Mary Queen of Scots biopic.

Who does David Tennant play in There She Goes? Tennant plays Simon, father to nine-year-old Rosie.

Jessica Hynes plays Emily

Programme Name: There She Goes - TX: 23/10/2018 - Episode: There She Goes - EP2 (No. 2) - Picture Shows: Emily (JESSICA HYNES) - (C) Merman Productions - Photographer: Kevin
Jessica Hynes in There She Goes (BBC)

Who is Jessica Hynes, and where have I seen her before? Bafta-winning writer and actress Hynes is probably best known currently for playing “right-on” PR Siobhan in the BBC’s satirical shows Twenty Twelve and W1A.

However, her breakout role came in 1999 when she co-wrote and starred in cult comedy Spaced.

Who does Jessica Hynes play in There She Goes? Hynes plays Emily, who gave birth to daughter Rosie in 2006, and is trying to cope with her family’s ‘new normal’ in present-day.

Miley Locke plays Rosie

Programme Name: There She Goes - TX: 16/10/2018 - Episode: There She Goes - EP1 (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Rosie (MILEY LOCKE) - (C) Merman Productions - Photographer: Kevin Baker
Mile Locke in BBC4’s There She Goes (BBC)

Who is Miley Locke, and where have I seen her before? Child actress Miley Locke has already appeared in a number of TV shows, including Grantchester, The Royals and Not Going Out.

Who does Miley Locke play in There She Goes? She plays Rosie, a nine-year-old girl with severe learning disabilities.

Edan Hayhurst

Programme Name: There She Goes - TX: 16/10/2018 - Episode: There She Goes - EP1 (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Ben (EDAN HAYHURST) - (C) Merman Productions - Photographer: Kevin Baker
(BBC)

Who is Edan Hayhurst, and where have I seen him before? One to watch out for, Hayhurst is set to play Colin Craven in the upcoming adaptation of The Secret Garden starring Colin Firth. However, you may have already spotted him in the National Geographic’s Genius as a young Albert Einstein.

Who does Edan Hayhurst play in There She Goes? Hayhurst plays Ben, Rosie’s brother.

There She Goes will begin on BBC4 on Tuesday 16th October

