Bake Off 2018: why are viewers starting to turn against star baker Rahul?

Rahul Mandal has been, by far, the most watchable baker on The Great British Bake Off 2018.

Advertisement

The research scientist and baking aficionado apologises profusely whenever he receives a compliment and holds his hands up to his face in terror as Paul approaches his bakes.

Always a nervous presence in the Bake Off tent, Rahul has still proved himself to be one of the most impressive bakers on the show, with two star baker accolades to his name.

So, why are some Bake Off viewers starting to turn against the baking genius and Channel 4 meme machine?

While many viewers love Rahul’s interactions with the Bake Off judges and presenters, some are starting to feel that his bashfulness is becoming a little bit grating.

The ultra humble, ultra confident-lacking person can be endearing. But when they’re good at everything (bake-wise), they come across as fake. To me, at least. #rahul #GBBO —  David  (@WhippetOut) October 2, 2018

Getting a bit fed up of Rahul reacting to getting praise! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/7fMIB0wiNq — Lewis Dutch (@Lou_Prime) October 2, 2018

Rahul is that kid that claimed not to do much revision while his room was covered in colour-coded charts & had alphabetised crib notes #gbbo — Pamela Joanne (@PamelaJoanne94) October 2, 2018

#GBBO I'm all for being humble, but Rahul really needs to start taking a compliment, look the judges in the eye and believe in himself! Starting to get quite frustrated with him. Jon to win 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Amy Evans (@_Amwhy) October 2, 2018

However, support for Rahul is still strong, with fans rooting for him to win the competition and receive the recognition he deserves.

Rahul is my favourite #GBBO contestant ever. I’d like to take him home to my mum’s, where we’d have Findus crispy pancakes, alphabetti spaghetti, smiley fries, and sit and watch Knight Rider together. I love him with all my heart. — Justin Lee Collins (@iam_jlc) October 2, 2018

Every week I think I’m ready but my heart can’t cope with Rahul #GBBO — Erica White (@ericawhite_) October 2, 2018

With each week of #GBBO I become more convinced that Rahul is too wholesome for this world. What a precious gem of a human. pic.twitter.com/ZnyZYBpDjF — Clare Lucas (@gilbylu) October 2, 2018

In the end, it’s the judgement of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith that matters. If Rahul continues to bake to such a stellar standard, we can definitely expect to see him in the final.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4