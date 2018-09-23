Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes wants to Tango on Strictly with co-star Richard Madden

Things could get steamy on the Strictly dance floor this Christmas

Keeley Hawes’s Bodyguard character may have come to an untimely end, but viewers could see Julia Montague reunited with David Budd after all — on the Strictly dance floor.

With Strictly Come Dancing back on screens, one tweeter took the opportunity to request that Hawes and her co-star Richard Madden return for a spin on the dance floor this Christmas.

Guardian film critic @PeterBradshaw1 requested that the pair do the tango – appropriate, given their fiery onscreen chemistry – and Hawes spotted the tweet.

“I don’t see why not,” the actress responded.

I don’t see why not. https://t.co/UN0vAXvMax — Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) September 22, 2018

Of course, the nation is now desperate to see Strictly execs turn this dream into a reality.

Keeley, I think you’re about to make twitter explode! 💃🕺 @_richardmadden — Snarglepip 😻 (@Snarglepip) September 22, 2018

Luckily the BBC have already cottoned on.

And fans already have a pretty good idea of what song the Bodyguard pair should dance to: the Whitney Houston hit from the singer’s film, The Bodyguard.

Can the dance music be Whitney Houston’s: ‘I Will Always Love You?’ — Lewis Deakin (@deakin_lewis) September 22, 2018

The Bodyguard finale airs Sunday 23rd September at 9pm on BBC1