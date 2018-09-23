Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes wants to Tango on Strictly with co-star Richard Madden
Things could get steamy on the Strictly dance floor this Christmas
Keeley Hawes’s Bodyguard character may have come to an untimely end, but viewers could see Julia Montague reunited with David Budd after all — on the Strictly dance floor.
With Strictly Come Dancing back on screens, one tweeter took the opportunity to request that Hawes and her co-star Richard Madden return for a spin on the dance floor this Christmas.
Guardian film critic @PeterBradshaw1 requested that the pair do the tango – appropriate, given their fiery onscreen chemistry – and Hawes spotted the tweet.
“I don’t see why not,” the actress responded.
I don’t see why not. https://t.co/UN0vAXvMax
— Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) September 22, 2018
Of course, the nation is now desperate to see Strictly execs turn this dream into a reality.
Keeley, I think you’re about to make twitter explode! 💃🕺 @_richardmadden
— Snarglepip 😻 (@Snarglepip) September 22, 2018
@bbcstrictly Make it so 🙌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/8AdXStWblV
— Rachael Norcott (@racheyrooney) September 22, 2018
Luckily the BBC have already cottoned on.
Errrrr THIS @bbcstrictly 👇 MAKE IT HAPPEN! https://t.co/A0ozlKAZtc
— BBC One (@BBCOne) September 23, 2018
And fans already have a pretty good idea of what song the Bodyguard pair should dance to: the Whitney Houston hit from the singer’s film, The Bodyguard.
Can the dance music be Whitney Houston’s: ‘I Will Always Love You?’
— Lewis Deakin (@deakin_lewis) September 22, 2018
The Bodyguard finale airs Sunday 23rd September at 9pm on BBC1