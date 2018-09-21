Kristen Bell confirms return of Veronica Mars

After years of rumour, Kristen Bell has confirmed that Veronica Mars – the fan-favourite TV series that starred her as a teen sleuth – is coming back to screens, following a successful crowdsourced movie in 2014 that itself followed the main series’ own cancellation in 2007.

Specifically, Veronica Mars is returning for eight one-hour episodes on US streaming platform Hulu (best known for making the critically-acclaimed Handmaid’s Tale), alongside all the earlier episodes of the TV series for a 2019 premiere date.

Bell confirmed the news on her Twitter account with a short video (key takeaway – the bit at the end where she says “We’re making another one!”), while elsewhere a new synopsis for the series was released by Hulu describing the new challenges facing the fictional town on Neptune in the new series.

BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! 🙂 A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we’re still friends after I taser you. pic.twitter.com/z2EufrjMpX — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 20, 2018

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

At the moment it’s unclear what this news will mean to UK viewers, as unlike most other streaming services Hulu has no presence in the British market.

Still, we’re sure fans will be able to watch it somehow – most Hulu originals have turned up on UK telly before – even if it means waiting a little longer to see what’s next for the cult detective.

Veronica Mars will stream on Hulu in 2019