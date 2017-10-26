“We are willing to put the effort in,” Bell said. “I mean, if I have to do it as Murder She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

Veronica Mars was a drama which saw the titular lead cracking the toughest mysteries in her town of Neptune. It ran for three series from 2004 to 2007, and was revived in 2014 with a feature film crowdfunded by fans.

While there have been follow-up novels, there hasn’t been any official word on another on-screen adventure just yet.

Bell said that she and Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas “are sort of in constant contact about when we can do it again. There’s a lot of willingness and commitment to doing it again”.

However, Bell is currently starring in NBC’s The Good Place, and as she pointed out: “You can’t do two television shows at the same time. So we’d have to do like a miniseries”.

