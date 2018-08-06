Things got awkward as Frankie and Samira confronted cheating rumours on Love Island reunion show

Some viewers thought host Caroline Flack's line of questioning was too prying...

Love Island contestants Frankie and Samira may have rekindled their romance outside the villa after their untimely split, but the pair were confronted by cheating rumours on Sunday night’s reunion show.

Host Caroline Flack quizzed Frankie over tabloid reports he had spent a night in a hotel room with another woman before Samira had left the show. And it was so awkward.

“Rumour has it you’ve been a bit of a naughty boy, can you clear this up?” Flack asked the uncomfortable couple.

“Yeah there’s been stuff in the papers but what’s come out in the papers we’ve dealt with and it’s a very small part of what we’ve done since coming out,” Frankie responded.

Samira also commented: “Obviously it’s been a bit difficult, but obviously we’re positive now and it’s fine.”

Some viewers were unsure if the pair had just confirmed the rumours or not…

Y’all, Samira said “it was diffiicculltt”. So are we confirming that Frankie cheated then? 🙄 #loveisland #LoveIslandReunion — Cabeleira (@OnlyDebz) August 5, 2018

However, others were more concerned that Flack’s line of questioning was unnecessarily prying…

why did Caroline need to bring that up in front of samira? Didn’t you see how uncomfortable she was…smh😒 #LoveIslandReunion — tori✨ (@ToriHigglesden) August 5, 2018

i hate a knot in my belly watching samira's face when flack was asking frankie about his infidelity #LoveIslandReunion pic.twitter.com/NlawTbd4UM — DanielléDASH GIFLord (@DanielleDASH) August 5, 2018

Nah Caroline is shady bringing that stuff up with frankie and samira🤕 #loveislandreunion — Katie (@katewallacex) August 5, 2018

Especially bearing in mind Flack’s recent cancelled engagement to Andrew Brady…

Caroline Flack bringing up Samira n Frankie’s personal life is out of order. Shall we all speak about your failed engagement on live tv??? #loveisland #LoveIslandReunion — ems 🌸🍹✨ (@emilyroseday) August 5, 2018

But others defended Flack, reasoning it was a relevant question for reality stars who’d agreed to put their personal lives under scrutiny.

I think she had to ask the question. Totally relevant to the reunion. — Luigi (@Luigigi3) August 5, 2018

That’s her job and their personal life has been aired for weeks, they are there tonight to speak about their relationships — Leanne Kelly (@Hestiaa1981) August 5, 2018

What are you talking about? The POINT of love island is for the contestants’ personal/love lives to be analyzed and discussed, that’s the basis of the show??? They discussed all the other couples’ personal lives as well! Flack didn’t sign up for the show! — Lindsay Davis (@Lindsay73452357) August 6, 2018

But thats the whole point of reality TV? She's just doing her job. It thrives off drama and Frankie cheated so it was an opportunity for producers. — Londres est bleu (@KrazySexcCool) August 5, 2018

But however harsh the line of questioning, Frankie and Samira still seem like a solid couple on Instagram…

And, hey, if it doesn’t work out with Frankie, perhaps Samira will set her sights on a certain former EastEnders star…