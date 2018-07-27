Love Island megafan Stormzy bumps into new Jack and new Laura at the airport

The world is full of coincidences, and luckily this one was caught on camera – because Love Island fan Stormzy just happened to be passing through the airport at the same time as new Jack and new Laura were making their way home from the villa.

Advertisement

And it’s hard to tell who was more delighted: Stormzy or Jack?

Black Jack and Stormzy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J5BmA51QTy — Calum and 22 others (@AfterThePartyC) July 26, 2018

Grime artist Stormzy has been keeping out of the Love Island drama this year after accidentally causing a lovers’ row between Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood in 2017 when Chris laughed at his tweet, “Chris you’re too good for her mate.” Olivia did not see the funny side. Later, Stormzy even surprised Chris, Kem and Marcel when he video-called the villa.

While this year he’s been a little busy – flying out to Menorca in Spain for a massive party to celebrate his 25th birthday – it looks like he’s been keeping up with all the latest Love Island news.

And he was definitely more psyched to meet Jack than Laura…

Advertisement

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2