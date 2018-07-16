When is Fleabag series two on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in the cast?

Everything you need to know about the return of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BBC3 comedy drama

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Bafta-winning BBC comedy is coming back for a second series.

Fleabag became one of the most talked-about shows of 2016 when it launched, three years after it was performed as a one-woman show by its writer and star Waller-Bridge at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Here’s everything you need to know about series two…

When is Fleabag series two on TV?

Fleabag series two is expected to land on BBC3 in 2019.

What will happen in the new series?

Series one centred around the eponymous anti-heroine, a woman in her 30s living in London, trying to navigate her own life while dealing with the tragedy of her best friend’s death.

The last time we saw Fleabag, she was pretty broken, and producer Lydia Hampson told Dazed: “We can’t go back to pretending she’s fine again.”

She added: “Whatever our story is, we’re going to start a year on from where we left off.”

Who will star in series two?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will return as Fleabag, but the rest of the cast is unknown at this stage.

We hope to see Olivia Colman reprise her role as the evil godmother, alongside Sian Clifford as Fleabag’s uptight sister Claire, Bill Paterson as their emotionally unavailable father and the ever-brilliant Hugh Skinner as Fleabag’s on-off boyfriend Harry.

As far as new casting goes, Hampson told RadioTimes.com that she would love Meryl Streep to do a cameo. Yes please.

What else has Phoebe Waller-Bridge been working on?

Waller-Bridge is a hot topic in television and film right now. She has penned Killing Eve, an adaptation of Luke Jennings’ novellas starring Sarah Oh. Waller-Bridge has also starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story as L3-37.

Is there a trailer for Fleabag series two?

Not yet, but watch this space…

Can I still watch series one of Fleabag?

Series one of Fleabag is not currently on BBC3 but is available to buy from Amazon or iTunes. It’s also highly likely that the series will reappear on BBC iPlayer again before the second run airs.

Fleabag will return to BBC3 in 2019