Love Island turns to VAR to uncover the truth about that Georgia and Jack ‘kiss’

The most ambitious crossover event of the summer has taken place: Love Island and the 2018 World Cup collided during Sunday night’s Aftersun as Caroline Flack called upon VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology to assess THAT kiss between Georgia and “new” Jack Fincham.

Viewers were divided over whether or not the two had shared a smooch on their date, with some arguing that Georgia had aimed for the lips while Jack was going in for a peck on the cheek.

Wes, who was on a date with Megan nearby, said he saw the kiss. So, Flack dug out some more camera angles to assess the situation. Check it out below.

WHO KISSED WHO? 💋 @carolineflack1 has dug out even more camera angles to get to the bottom of the question on everyone's lips this week… Bring on the VAR! #LoveIslandAftersun pic.twitter.com/80s4dWD8ah — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 8, 2018

“There’s only one way to clear this up,” she said. “In true World Cup style we’ve got to go to VAR.”

She adjudged the kiss as fair and consensual on both sides – though she added that when Georgia pulled him in for a second kiss, there seemed to be some hesitation on Jack’s part.

But the real drama came when Caroline turned to a better angle which revealed that Wes did NOT see the kiss, as he was kissing Megan at the time and didn’t seem to look up at all.

“Let’s have a look at Wes because he said he saw them kiss,” Flack said. “That’s interesting – he’s actually kissing Megan, he doesn’t look up at all.”

She added: “The biggest revelation there is Wes is a complete liar because he wasn’t looking at the kiss.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV