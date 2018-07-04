Accessibility Links

Watch Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Lee Dixon LOSE IT in the ITV studio as England beat Colombia on penalties

Former England internationals Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Lee Dixon were ecstatic after Eric Dier's winning penalty hit the back of the net

World Cup ITV pundits after England win

Well, that was quite something. For the first time in World Cup history, England have progressed through a knockout round tie by winning a penalty shootout, after Eric Dier smashed home the winning penalty to make it 4-3 against Colombia.

Unsurprisingly, the English pundits in the ITV studio – Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon – absolutely lost it.

Dixon supported Wright, who couldn’t bare to look, with a hand on the back of the neck as the Dier stepped up to the spot, and the trio jumped out of their seats into a bouncing, school kid-like embrace as the ball hit the back of the net.

Watch their joyous reaction below.

It was a special moment for the usually composed former England international footballers, who have experienced their fair share of penalty heartbreak over the years.

Now Gareth Southgate and his men will look towards a massive quarter-final clash with Sweden on Saturday afternoon. Nerves ready?

England will play Sweden in the World Cup 2018 quarter finals at 3pm on Saturday

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

