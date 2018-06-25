Accessibility Links

Uruguay v Russia World Cup 2018: what time is the Group A fixture live on TV?

Hosts Russia play their final group game against Uruguay in the World Cup

A supporter of Uruguay waits for the start of the 2018 World Cup football qualifier match between Paraguay and Uruguay in Asuncion, on September 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FAVIO FALCON (Photo credit should read FAVIO FALCON/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Uruguay v Russia World Cup 2018 Group A game being played?

The game will take place on Monday 25th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Samara Arena, Samara

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group A?

Group A is made up of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay

Full fixtures for Group A can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Uruguay v Russia World Cup 2018 match here

