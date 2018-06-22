Love Island viewers back new boy Sam after he puts Adam in his place
The Bird has already ruffled a few feathers in the villa
Yes, he calls himself ‘The Bird’. And yes, his eyebrows are a few centimetres short of symmetrical. But Sam, the newest arrival on ITV’s Love Island, has already won a lot of fans after Thursday night’s episode.
Sitting down with his fellow islanders for the first time, the newbie boldly declared his intentions to the group: “I’m coming in to find love – and maybe teach Adam how to treat a lady right, maybe.”
FIRST LOOK: New Islander Sam swoops in for a peck at Adam. Looks like this one's ready to ruffle some feathers… 🦅 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bZgyhgamVh
— Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2018
And viewers, with memories of Adam’s dumping of Rosie fresh in their minds, couldn’t be happier…
I'm just here for new boy Sam to make Adam squirm 😬 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/yDCIKAPPvm
— Chelsea Yates (@ChelseaYates1) June 21, 2018
SAM FULL ON MUGGED OFF ADAM IM LAUGHING SO HARD I LOVE THIS LAD ALREADY #LOVEISLAND
— chelsea (@chelsealdolan) June 21, 2018
Just seen the sneak peak & already love this sam kid. “Maybe treat Adam how to treat a lady right” lmaooo line of the season #LoveIsland
— B 🌙 (@itsbcki) June 21, 2018
I loooovvveeeee how Sam put Adam in his place! #sam #adam love island #LoveIsland #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/Jc1dDS0dRe
— Natasha norton (@Natashanorton88) June 21, 2018
Wes and Josh after Sam threw shade at Adam 🤣👏🏾 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/G8ckN59xIV
— est. 1990 🇯🇲🇳🇬🇧🇧 (@QueenLaLaTee) June 21, 2018
And Sam is set to make a huge impact in the villa, with a re-coupling due in tonight’s episode. Which of his five (!) favourite girls will he choose? Will he pick from two singletons Samira and Rosie? Or could Sam stir up some major drama by coupling up with Zara?
Sam goes first and steals Zara. Leaves Adam to choose between Rosie and Samira. Sends Rosie home. Imagine. The scenes. #LoveIsland
— Ed Karim (@ed_rahim) June 21, 2018
Sorry Rosie, but that sounds like fantastic TV.