Jeremy Clarkson turns traffic warden in new Grand Tour teaser

It’s a conundrum that would test the ‘leetle grey cells’ of Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective: why is Jeremy Clarkson dressed as a traffic warden – while sporting a Hercule Poirot moustache?

He was pictured in the get-up complete with fetching face furniture while filming the third series of The Grand Tour. And while there is no word from show producers Amazon Prime on what precisely is going on here, it is likely to whet the appetites of GT fans ahead of its likely return at the end of the year.

For series three Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have travelled to some far-flung destinations, revealing on social media over the last few weeks that they have been to Colombia, Detroit and their own test-track, fondly known by the trio as the “Eboladrome” because of its resemblance to the shape of the Ebola virus.

And it is understood that they are set to embark on trips to some even more exotic locations, although it is not known if they are likely to fulfil Clarkson’s dream of filming in Iran.

“With the BBC, we could never go to Iran – it didn’t even allow the wildly political Ski Sunday in,” he said before series two began filming last year. “But we can go now; it’s somewhere I’d really like to go. It’s a fantastic job, this: most people have to get cancer before they do their bucket list. But we’ve been doing our bucket list for years.”

The Three Amigos are understood not to have – yet – been commissioned for a fourth series leading to speculation that the next run of The Grand Tour may be the last.

However Amazon insiders are insistent that no decision has been made about that. And Inspector Clarkson will no doubt give you a ticket for even suggesting it…

The Grand Tour is due to return to Amazon Prime Video for series 3 towards the end of 2018