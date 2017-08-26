“I would expect more down that road. That show has the scale that we’re looking for ideally… I would take four more of those any day,” he told delegates in the session chaired by outgoing Channel 4 chief creative officer Jay Hunt.

But the suggestion that Amazon could eventually sell the rights to the Grand Tour to broadcasters around the world - including the BBC - raises the intriguing prospect of Clarkson and co returning to terrestrial television in Britain.

The boss of Amazon’s television production arm also hinted that the company is planning to expand into sports broadcasting which means that it could compete to win rights to show Premier League matches when the auction launches next year.

“People love sports – it’s big, it’s engaging, it really motivates people, so I think that’s a good opportunity,” Price said. “I think it’s definitely an opportunity we’ll explore.”