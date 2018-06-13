Love Island fans blast “snakey” Eyal for kissing Megan in front of Dr Alex

"You can't spell betrayal without Eyal"

Love Island viewers have accused Eyal Booker of “snakey” behaviour after he snogged Megan Barton Hanson right in front of his rival Dr Alex.

In a classic love triangle, Alex and Eyal are competing for Megan’s attention ahead of Wednesday’s recoupling, when she will choose between her two men. But Eyal found a way to gain an advantage and rub Alex’s face in it.

Eyal was grafting hard last night, but his kiss with Megan was a step too far for Alex. No more Mr Nice Guy! 💪🏼 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DAyW2Fw5Ed — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 13, 2018

Eyal is such a snake get him out — Jacob White (@jctmw_) June 12, 2018

If Eyal was a Sims character I’d put him in the pool and take away the steps #LoveIsland — Ellie (@MissEllieOneill) June 12, 2018

you can’t spell betreyal without eyal #LoveIsland — rach (@rachelhowarthx) June 12, 2018

Confronting Eyal, Alex told him: “It felt a bit rude and desperate. You came over, smooched and then walked away. I found it so disrespectful.

“I always think you treat people how you want to be treated. I wouldn’t have done it.”

Defending his behaviour, Eyal said: “I didn’t see him there. It wasn’t malicious.

“It was done for me to reassure Megan I’m into her. It was the moment we were in.”

Viewers were unconvinced. Alex was RIGHT THERE.

Feel like Eyal has just licked a sweet that Alex wanted and has just put it back with his slobber all on it knowing Alex can’t have it now #loveisland — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) June 12, 2018

But while Eyal may be looking for romance, he definitely isn’t interested in a bromance in the villa. He told the cameras in the Beach Hut that the show wasn’t about making friends – because it’s “dog eat dog”.

Love Island fans are not feeling it. But perhaps karma will come around?

I hope in 5 years time Eyal gets rushed into A&E and Alex just lets him die #lovelsland — Ryan McCandless (@rymcc12) June 12, 2018

10 years from now Eyal is gonna need emergency medical attention, He’s gonna go hospital and see Alex waiting for him like this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dQTRGA4W2Z — Dione. (@ClrDb1) June 12, 2018

Even so, it’s not all about Alex and Eyal. What about Megan? Did she need to go in for a second kiss?

Nah I’m sorry I thought Megan was a nice girl, but knowing how Alex feels about her and openly snogging Eyal in front of everyone, and then going in for another one…that’s sooo snakey #LoveIsland — Brighton Girl (@BtonGirlProbs) June 12, 2018

Anyone else think Eyal is creepy.. He's so desperately cringe. I hope Alex is chosen and Eyal is booted out. Megan's no better. #LoveIsland — Sam Noble 🌞☀️🌻🌞☀️🌻 (@SamNoble1960) June 13, 2018

Eyal might be a snake but Megan hardly needed to go in for another kiss in front of Alex either. Maybe they're as bad as each other. #loveisland — LoveIslander (@islander_love) June 12, 2018

But as people root for Alex…

Eyal has gone well down in my estimation tonight … hope she picks Alex, that'll show him … Alex is a genuinely nice guy AND what happened to personality over looks?? #LoveIsland — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) June 12, 2018

…Love Island fans say Eyal would be better off with Adam, the villa’s other bad guy of 2018.

Eyal and Adam should probably just couple up, they deserve eachother 🐍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DT30J80y86 — Love Island UK (@LoveIsIandUK) June 12, 2018

“It’s not possible to be any more snakey than Adam” Eyal: hold my infused herbal tea 🍵#LoveIsland — Chinonso Akujobi (@ChinonsoAk) June 12, 2018

Is Adam or Eyal the biggest snake? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yPFQZi9A55 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) June 12, 2018