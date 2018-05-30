First look: Olivia Colman is frocked-up in Flowers series 2
Take an exclusive look at the next series of the C4 comedy
Yes, that is Olivia Colman in a rather elaborate get-up and, yes, it is for the new series of the Channel 4 comedy Flowers, which appears to have gone back in time for series two.
Once again Colman is playing Deborah, with Julian Barratt reprising his role as Maurice, her depressive spouse and children’s book author. But it’s their daughter Amy (Sophia Di Martino) who’s responsible for the costumery. She finds a book among her grandad’s belongings called Baumgaertner, which is full of strange Baroque-style paintings that seem to tell a story.
- The first read-through for The Crown series three has taken place
- Olivia Colman: Being fancied in Flowers made me “nervous and giggly”
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
“She tries to set these images to music and her increasingly fizzy state of mind becomes a sort of portal into the world of Baumgaertner,” explains scriptwriter Will Sharpe, who’s also returning to the fray as Shun, the family’s Japanese lodger and illustrator of Maurice’s books.
Flowers series 2 is coming soon on C4