Russia crashes out of Eurovision 2018 in semi-final dominated by dancing robots

The Eurovision stalwarts will miss the Grand Final for the second year in a row

Eurovision powerhouse Russia crashed out of the 2018 song contest in the second semi-final in Lisbon, Portugal.

The country’s act, Yulia Samoylova, failed to convince the voting public to put her through to the Grand Final, meaning Russia will be missing from the line-up for the second year in a row.

She wasn’t the only casualty of the night, though. San Marino, whose dancing robots were the talk of Twitter, also failed to qualify.

Those robots are the cutest, I wonder if San Marino will let us keep them after the show? #ESC2018 #AllAboard #SMR pic.twitter.com/eKpQWbxf4Z — Eurovision (@Eurovision) May 10, 2018

San Marino need to win otherwise these robots will enslave the human race. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/vuS3XrZqWy — Justin🇪🇬🤙🏽 (@JuzaShannon) May 10, 2018

Me, calling to complain about San Marino not qualifying #eurovision pic.twitter.com/ec9AobiDRi — Giga Drain 🌿 (@CG_Dani97) May 10, 2018

A total of eight acts were eliminated, including Poland, Latvia, Romania, Malta, Georgia and Montenegro.

Former Eurovision winner Alexander Rybak secured a place in the Grand Final for Norway, performing the 1,500th Eurovision song to open the show.

His track, That’s How You Write A Song, really divided the audience, though.

Some loved it.

#ESC2018 that‘s how you write a song is my fav now! — Daleeny (@daleenyartist) May 10, 2018

Alexander Rybak is the ultimate king of Eurovision, rules are rules #Eurovision — nad (@dsouIjb) May 10, 2018

Others weren’t so sure.

Alexander Rybak at #Eurovision:

"And that's how you write a song" Me:

pic.twitter.com/Roj7pIY088 — Mr Adam R (@MrAdamR) May 10, 2018

2014 Eurovision runner-up Waylon will also have a second shot at glory, having impressed viewers with his performance of Outlaw in ‘Em.

Sweden’s Benjamin Ingrosso, who hit the headlines for critiquing his fellow competitor’s songs, qualified with Dance You Off.

Jessica Mauboy secured Australia’s spot in the Eurovision Grand Final for the fourth year in a row.

And the European Broadcasting Union announced that it had revoked China’s rights to broadcast the song contest after broadcaster Mango TV censored two performances – including Ireland’s LGBT dancers – from the first semi-final on Tuesday 8th May.

The full list of qualifiers from the second Eurovision semi-final is as follows:

The following acts have all been eliminated from the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, but their countries will still have the ability to vote for the winning act on Saturday night