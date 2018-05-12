Meet Waylon below.

Who is Waylon?

Waylon, AKA Willem Bijkerk, was born in Apeldoorn in 1980. Throughout his childhood he developed a love for country music and in 2008 he got his big break, coming second on Holland's Got Talent. A year later he signed with Motown Records and dropped his first album, Wicked Ways, which reached the top 10 in his home country.

In 2014, he teamed up with singer Ilse Delange to form The Common Linnets, coming second at Eurovision in Copenhagen with their song Calm After The Storm. It was the country's best ranking at the competition since their last victory in 1975 – so there will be a lot of people hoping that Waylon will be able to do the business this time around.

What is The Netherlands' Eurovision 2018 song called?

Waylon penned 'Outlaw In 'Em', an energetic country rock anthem, in Nashville, Tennessee – the home of country music.

What will The Netherlands' Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

Waylon has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night...

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018