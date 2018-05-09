After last year's disappointing 19th place finish, the Greek artist is hoping her song is enough to bring Eurovision back to Greece after a 13-year absence.

Meet Yianna Terzi...

Who is Yianna Terzi?

Greek-born Yianna Terzi hails from a musical family and was inspired by artists like Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson from a young age.

Yianna studied a degree in theory of music before signing a record deal with Universal Music and releasing her debut album Gyrna to kleidi (Turn The Key).

The lead single from the album, Pou kai Pou, was a huge hit in the Greek charts. This led the multi-talented musician to receive nominations for Best New Artist at the Cyprus Music Awards and the Arion Awards.

After her success in Greece with her first album, Yianna moved to New York nine years ago to launch her musical career in the US.

Not long after making the move, Yianna released her first English language single called Love is Your Name which became a hit within the city's club scene.

Can Yianna recapture that same magic at Eurovision? The popular artist is predicted a top ten finish in this year's contest.

What is the Greek entry for Eurovision 2018 called?

The Greek song is called Oniro Mou which translates in English as My Dream. It was written by Terzi alongside Greek musician Aris Kalimeris, producer Michalis Papthanasiou and renowned composer and producer Dimitris Stamatiou who has collaborated with artists like Snoop Dogg.

What will Greece's Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage? Is there a rehearsal video?

Yes, Yianna Terzi has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night...

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018