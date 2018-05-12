Who is Norway’s Eurovision singer Alexander Rybak?

The 31-year-old Belarus native emigrated to Oslo when he was young, first finding fame in a series of televised talent shows including Norway's version of Pop Idol and Kjempesjansen (The Great Opportunity) – another talent competition. In 2009, he stormed the Eurovision Song Contest in Moscow, winning the contest by a staggering 169-point margin. His first album, Fairytales, followed shortly thereafter, which landed at no.1 in Russia and Norway.

You can watch Alexander's original Eurovision performance below...

What has Alexander been up to since winning Eurovision?

Incredibly, with his music career still on the rise, he enrolled in the Barratt Due Institute of Music in 2011 and graduated with a bachelor degree in violin performance. In the years since, he recorded a song for the How To Train Your Dragon 2 soundtrack, and got involved in several Norwegian and Russian TV shows. He also performed as an interval act at Eurovision 2016, satirising traditional Eurovision-friendly songs.

What is Norway’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Alexander Rybak will represent Norway at this year's competition with his the very meta That's How You Write a Song.

What will Norway's Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

Rybak has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night...

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018