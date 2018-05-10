Here’s everything you need to know about singer…

Who is Belgium’s Eurovision 2018 entry Sennek?

Sennek, the stage name of Laura Groeseneken, isn’t a full-time singer. The 27-year-old works as a visual merchandiser (somebody who develops floor plans and displays) for Ikea, while also earning money as a vocal coach.

She’s also worked as a pianist for Belgium musician Ozark Henry and written music for Belgium band Hooverphonic.

What is Belgium’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Written by herself, alongside Alex Callier and French producer Maxime Tribeche, A Matter Of Time could easily be a Bond theme (perhaps she was inspired by Conchita Wurst’s 2014 winning entry Rise Like A Phoenix?).

Interestingly, Sennek has worked with James Bond music before: she worked on the 50th anniversary celebrations of the James Bond franchise, 007 In Concert.

What will Belgium's Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage? Is there a rehearsal video?

Yes, Sennek has already taken to the Lisbon Eurovision stage for technical rehearsals, giving us a sneak peek what to expect come finals night...

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018