When is Donald Glover’s Atlanta on TV?

Donald Glover trades in his hip hop alter ego Childish Gambino to play a wannabe music manager in the surrealist comedy drama Atlanta

Atlanta

Whether it’s on the small screen, big screen or on the airwaves, Donald Glover is everywhere right now.

The actor and musician is best known for his roles as Troy in Community and as the young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, in addition to his hip hop alter ego, Childish Gambino, whose much-talked about This Is America caused a storm upon release in early May. Now Glover is coming to BBC2, starring as a college dropout and wannabe music producer in the comedy drama Atlanta.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first season of Atlanta.

When is Atlanta on TV?

Atlanta begins in the UK on Sunday 13th May at 10pm on BBC2.

What’s the show about?

In the gritty, surrealist satire, Glover trades in his hip hop persona Childish Gambino to play a wannabe music manager. He stars as Earnest “Earn” Marks, a Princeton dropout who returns home to Atlanta to find his cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (played by Brian Tyree Henry), seems set for hip hop superstardom. Lakeith Stanfield co-stars as Darius, Alfred’s right-hand man.

The series, which originally launched in the US in September 2016, has already won two Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards. A second season also recently aired in the States.

Programme Name: Atlanta - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: (L-R) Earnest 'Earn' Marks (DONALD GLOVER), Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles (BRIAN TYREE HENRY) - (C) Copyright 2015, FX Networks - Photographer: Unknown
