Peter Capaldi joins Armando Iannucci in new David Copperfield adaptation

The former Doctor Who star is teaming up with The Thick Of It creator Armando Iannucci once again

Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who: Thin Ice (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who fans wondering what Peter Capaldi would get up to after leaving the sci-fi series have their answer: it’s been revealed that the erstwhile Twelfth Doctor is joining Armando Iannucci’s new film The Personal History of David Copperfield.

As announced on Iannucci’s Twitter account, Capaldi will play Mr Micawber in the Charles Dickens adaptation, known as a kind-hearted and optimistic clerk who ends up imprisoned in debtors’ prison while maintaining a friendly relationship with the 1850 novel’s narrator David.

Iannucci’s film (which also stars Dev Patel as David himself) is set to be a more modern take on the story, so it’s unclear if Micawber’s role will change in any way.

The role will mark the first time Capaldi and Ianucci have worked together since smash-hit political comedy The Thick Of It, which ended in 2012.

The Personal History of David Copperfield is directed by Iannucci, with a script co-written by Simon Blackwell. The film is expected to start filming in June.

