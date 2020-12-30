What channel is Tottenham v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will hope to keep up the title pressure on the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea when they host Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

This is Spurs and Fulham’s second of three Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures each that are scheduled over the festive period.

Jose Mourinho’s side lost their last home outing 2-0 to Leicester to make it two games on the bounce without victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Relegation-threatened Fulham, meanwhile, have discovered some sort of form away from Craven Cottage, with four points obtained from their last three road trips.

And manager Scott Parker will certainly hope that form can continue, with Fulham having won only once away at Spurs since 2003.

When is Tottenham v Fulham on TV?

Tottenham v Fulham will take place on Wednesday 30th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Fulham will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Newcastle v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

How to live stream Tottenham v Fulham online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 5:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Tottenham v Fulham team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguillon, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lamela, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

Fulham predicted XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Cordova-Reid, Lemina, Reed, Anguissa, Robinson, Mitrovic, Lookman.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Fulham

Tottenham may not be playing the most expressive style of football right now but they are getting results – and a game against lowly Fulham is one that Mourinho will want to ensure offers few surprises.

Don’t expect too much in terms of goal-to-goal action, therefore, with Spurs likely to set up with the intention of controlling the game from start to finish.

And this style should earn the hosts a win, most likely by two goals. Fulham will have to take risks to upset Mourinho’s gameplan.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Fulham

