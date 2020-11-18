What channel is Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

This is by no means the best time to be a Republic of Ireland fan as they stare down the barrel of the Nations League relegation gun.

The last of their Nations League fixtures could be crucial as the bottom two sides battle it out in Group B4.

Manager Stephen Kenny is under pressure to inspire some optimism in his – and his squad’s – abilities after failing to qualify for Euro 2020 and now floundering in the Nations League.

Bulgaria have fared equally poorly of late and go into this one with little to shout about.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria on TV?

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria will take place on Wednesday 18th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of Nations League clashes taking place on Wednesday evening including England v Iceland.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria team news

Republic of Ireland: TBC

Bulgaria: TBC

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria

The term ‘cagey’ was effectively designed for this one. Neither side is proficient in finding the net, and neither is particularly airtight.

Ireland have performed woefully, with Finland and Wales streaking ahead despite little evidence of quality from either of the top two in the tournament so far.

Expect another tight encounter, and not a particularly exciting one at that.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

