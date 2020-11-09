UEFA Nations League fixtures 2020 – TV details, how to watch England and more
UEFA Nations League fixtures are back on track with the home nations all in action this weekend.
UEFA Nations League fixtures are back with a host of tantalising games set to take centre stage over the coming week.
As with the last international break, each home nation will play either a friendly or in the Euro 2020 play-offs before they all head into two Nations League games each.
England have been less than convincing so far, with two wins accompanied by a draw and a loss. They could find themselves cut adrift in third place by the end of the break if results don’t fall their way.
However, Scotland are flying along in League B Group 2 with three wins and a draw taking them to the verge of promotion.
Wales are also top of their group on League B – with Ireland eight points behind them – while Northern Ireland sit bottom of their group after a disappointing campaign so far.
There are plenty of games to keep track of, and we’ll do what we can to help you find the dates, times and channels to soak up the international games.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Nations League fixtures on TV and live stream.
How to watch Nations League on TV
For the full fixture list complete with channels for every home nations and Ireland game, scroll down the page.
You can watch Nations League clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
You can also choose to live stream matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
Nations League fixtures 2020
All UK time. Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.
Matchday 5
Sunday 15th November
Slovakia v Scotland (2pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Belgium v England (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Austria v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Matchday 6
Wednesday 18th November
England v Iceland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV
Northern Ireland v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports Mix / NOW TV
Israel v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (7:45pm) Sky Sports Arena / NOW TV
Wales v Finland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Nations League results
Home nations and Republic of Ireland matches only.
Matchday 1
Thursday 3rd September
Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Finland 0-1 Wales
Friday 4th September
Scotland 1-1 Israel
Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland
Saturday 5th September
Iceland 0-1 England
Matchday 2
Sunday 6th September
Wales 1-0 Bulgaria
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Finland
Monday 7th September
Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway
Czech Republic 1-2 Scotland
Tuesday 8th September
Denmark 0-0 England
Matchday 3
Sunday 11th October
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales
England 2-1 Belgium
Northern Ireland 0-1 Austria
Scotland 1-0 Slovakia
Matchday 4
Wednesday 14th October
Finland 1-0 Republic of Ireland
England 0-1 Denmark
Scotland 1-0 Czech Republic
Norway 1-0 Northern Ireland
Bulgaria 0-1 Wales
Nations League groups
League A – Group 1
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Poland
League A – Group 2
- Belgium
- Denmark
- England
- Iceland
League A – Group 3
- Croatia
- France
- Portugal
- Sweden
League A – Group 4
- Germany
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
League B – Group 1
- Austria
- Northern Ireland
- Norway
- Romania
League B – Group 2
- Hungary
- Russia
- Serbia
- Turkey
League B – Group 4
- Bulgaria
- Finland
- Ireland
- Wales
League C – Group 1
- Azerbaijan
- Cyprus
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
League C – Group 2
- Armenia
- Estonia
- Georgia
- North Macedonia
League C – Group 3
- Greece
- Kosovo
- Moldova
- Slovenia
League C – Group 4
- Albania
- Belarus
- Kazakhstan
- Lithuania
League D – Group 1
- Andorra
- Faroe Islands
- Latvia
- Malta
League D – Group 2
- Gibraltar
- Liechtenstein
- San Marino
Who won the last Nations League?
The inaugural Nations League tournament took place in 2019 following the 2018 World Cup.
Portugal were the eventual winners after beating Netherlands in the final showdown.
England reached the semi-finals after winning their group in League A, but couldn’t find a way beyond Netherlands.
