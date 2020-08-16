What channel is Sevilla v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United are just one game away from a second Europa League final in three years as they prepare to face Sevilla on Sunday night.

United beat FC Copenhagen to reach the last-four stage in Germany and are favourites heading into this clash.

The Red Devils have endured some tricky Europa League fixtures this season but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his eyes fixed firmly on the trophy.

Sevilla are serial winners of this competition and will be no pushovers here.

They edged Wolves on Tuesday to secure their semi-final spot and are primed to face Premier League opposition once more.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sevilla v Man Utd game on TV and online.

When is Sevilla v Man Utd on TV?

Sevilla v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 16th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple days with plenty of action to be played.

Check out our Europa League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sevilla v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only Europa League clash being played on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 7pm.

How to live stream Sevilla v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sevilla v Man Utd team news

Sevilla: Julen Lopetegui’s men are unbeaten since February and have no fresh injury concerns heading into this clash.

Lucas Ocampos – goalscorer against Wolves – should start again on the left of an attacking three that also includes Suso and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Man Utd: Solskajer could hand Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof starts here after both appeared off the bench against Copenhagen on Monday.

But the manager could also stick to his same XI, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood almost certainly leading the attack.

Our prediction: Sevilla v Man Utd

Manchester United eventually got the breakthrough against Copenhagen last time out and will need to be more clinical here.

Don’t be surprised to see Martial taking pop-shots at goal whenever he gets close to the box.

Sevilla are a seasoned European side and will look to pressure this United defence. Once again the midfield combination of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will be crucial.

Our prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Man Utd

