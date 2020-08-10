Europa League 2019/20 on TV: How to watch every fixture by date and kick-off time
Europa League fixtures have been confirmed for the restart in August with every game to be shown live on BT Sport.
The Europa League is back in action with the quarter-finals of the competition throwing up some tasty one-leg ties for fans to enjoy.
A handful of heavyweights remain in the mix, alongside a stable of dark horse contenders, with a major European trophy and a Champions League place up for grabs on top of an ever-increasing Europa League prize money fund.
Man Utd – champions from three years ago – swept LASK aside in the previous round to set up a clash with Danish giants Copenhagen.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rested many of his big-hitters in the last round, meaning they will be fit and raring to fight in their upcoming encounter.
Wolves have only gone this far into Europe once before, when they reached the final in 1972, and will be determined to make the most of their opportunity on the grand stage.
Unfortunately, Rangers were outclassed by Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, meaning British representation is down to the previously mentioned pair.
Arguably the biggest threat to either Premier League team winning the trophy will be Leverkusen’s quarter-final opponents Inter, who enjoyed a strong end to the Serie A season.
Every game will be live to soak up on BT Sport – in addition to all upcoming Champions League fixtures – and we’ve got all the details you need to know.
RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.
How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK
Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.
You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.
Europa League fixtures
All games in UK time
Quarter-finals
Monday 10th August
Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm)
Man Utd v Copenhagen (8pm)
Tuesday 11th August
Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel (8pm)
Wolves v Sevilla (8pm)
Semi-finals
Sunday 16th August
TBC v TBC
TBC v TBC
Final
Friday 21st August
TBC v TBC (8pm)
Europa League results
Wednesday 5th August
Copenhagen 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir (agg 3-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Wolfsburg (agg 5-1)
Inter 2-0 Getafe
Man Utd 2-1 LASK (agg 7-1)
Thursday 6th August
Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Rangers (agg 4-1)
Sevilla 2-0 Roma
Basel 1-0 Frankfurt (agg 4-0)
Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos (agg 2-1)
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.