Europa League 2019/20 on TV: How to watch every fixture by date and kick-off time

The Europa League is back in action with the quarter-finals of the competition throwing up some tasty one-leg ties for fans to enjoy.

A handful of heavyweights remain in the mix, alongside a stable of dark horse contenders, with a major European trophy and a Champions League place up for grabs on top of an ever-increasing Europa League prize money fund.

Man Utd – champions from three years ago – swept LASK aside in the previous round to set up a clash with Danish giants Copenhagen.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rested many of his big-hitters in the last round, meaning they will be fit and raring to fight in their upcoming encounter.

Wolves have only gone this far into Europe once before, when they reached the final in 1972, and will be determined to make the most of their opportunity on the grand stage.

Unfortunately, Rangers were outclassed by Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, meaning British representation is down to the previously mentioned pair.

Arguably the biggest threat to either Premier League team winning the trophy will be Leverkusen’s quarter-final opponents Inter, who enjoyed a strong end to the Serie A season.

Every game will be live to soak up on BT Sport – in addition to all upcoming Champions League fixtures – and we’ve got all the details you need to know.

RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK

Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. You can also pick up a ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports channels via NOW TV.

You can also buy a monthly pass to BT Sport for just £25 without signing up to a contract.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Europa League fixtures

All games in UK time

Quarter-finals

Monday 10th August

Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm)

Man Utd v Copenhagen (8pm)

Tuesday 11th August

Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel (8pm)

Wolves v Sevilla (8pm)

Semi-finals

Sunday 16th August

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Final

Friday 21st August

TBC v TBC (8pm)

Europa League results

Wednesday 5th August

Copenhagen 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir (agg 3-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Wolfsburg (agg 5-1)

Inter 2-0 Getafe

Man Utd 2-1 LASK (agg 7-1)

Thursday 6th August

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Rangers (agg 4-1)

Sevilla 2-0 Roma

Basel 1-0 Frankfurt (agg 4-0)

Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos (agg 2-1)

