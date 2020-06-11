Newcastle 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Newcastle’s year so far has revolved entirely around the future, with the club locked in talks with a Saudi Arabian consortium.

However, any effects of a takeover won’t be felt in the remainder of 2019/20. For now, Newcastle must continue as normal.

But is there anything left to play for? Honestly, not so much. The Magpies are sitting fairly comfortably ahead of the main relegation pack, though too far away from the top half to mount a credible challenge.

Of course, this is all barring an extreme run of form in either direction. Losing three or winning three to kick-start the return could transform Newcastle’s season, but for now, they’ll be content to cruise to the finish line ahead of a brighter future.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Newcastle’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Newcastle fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2:00pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 24th June

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6:00pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Newcastle v Tottenham (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Watch Newcastle on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Newcastle, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Newcastle kit 2019/20

The Magpies revealed their new home shirt for the 2019/20 season, with the traditional black and white stripes naturally dominating.

Puma have gone for thicker stripes this season, with their logo and Newcastle’s badge sat centrally on a black background.

Check out the Newcastle kits for 2019/20 here.

⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit. Inspired by the heroes of 1969. Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019

Newcastle transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Joelinton (Hoffenheim) – £40m

Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) – £16m

Jetro Willems (Frankfurt) – Loan + £900k fee

Emil Krafth (Amiens) – £4.8m

Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) – Loan + £1.8m fee

Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan) – Loan + £1.3m fee

Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke) – Loan + £900k fee

Andy Carroll (West Ham United) – Free

OUT

Mohamed Diame (Al Ahli) – Free

Dan Barlaser (Rotherham) – Loan

Ayoze Perez (Leicester City) – £30m

Joselu (Deportivo Alaves) – £2m

Freddie Woodman (Swansea City) – Loan

Achraf Lazaar (Cosenza) – Loan

Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) – Loan

Ki Sung-yueng – Released

Newcastle stadium facts

Name: St. James’ Park

Capacity: 52,405

Location: Newcastle

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards