Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – goalkeepers to sign

We’re free, for now… The intense lockdown schedule of games led to constant phone checking for Fantasy Premier League tips, transfers and nervous glances at the table.

Enjoy the rest, because it won’t be long before the Premier League 2020/21 fixtures come into view.

For the early birds among you searching for hints and tips to get off to the best start, a solid goalkeeper will no doubt be your starting block.

Keepers are an interesting cog in the FPL machine. Often, stoppers at top teams are beaten in the points chart – and very often in the ‘value for money’ stakes – by stoppers further down the league.

Mid-table teams with solid defences usually make for outstanding keeper choices as they will face plenty of shots, meaning plenty of opportunities for bonus points.

Indeed, the two premium cost keepers from 2019/20 – Ederson and Alisson – both finished outside the top nine last season.

Check out our early Fantasy Premier League tips for goalkeepers in 2020/21.

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Pope finished top of the stoppers in 2019/20 with a whopping total of 170 points. He cost just £4.5m at the start of the season and rose to £5.2m by the end.

For perspective, in the overall points chat he finished just shy of Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-Min and Marcus Rashford, all big-money signings in positions further up the field.

Burnley are the most predictable side in the league, you simply know what you’re going to get from them, and they can be expected to deliver another healthy batch of clean sheets next time.

Rui Patricio (Wolves)

Wolves were a draw-heavy team for much of 2019/20, particularly at the start. 1-1 draws ran like tap water in the east Midlands.

In the second half of the season they cut out the leaks and transformed into a defensive titan, with Patricio pouncing on the points.

He recorded nine clean sheets in Wolves’ last 14 games, making him one of the most reliable sources of points in the game.

Bernd Leno/Emi Martinez (Arsenal)

The Arsenal goalkeeper battle is likely to play right into the hands of FPL bosses ahead of the new season.

Due to the uncertainty, neither keeper is likely to be given a high price tag, but either of them would be a worthy addition to your team.

Leno had enjoyed three clean sheets in five games prior to his injury, while Martinez kept three consecutive clean sheets in the games directly after being placed between the sticks.

Monitor the situation between the pair, then choose accordingly.

