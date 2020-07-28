How to watch NBA in the UK: Fixtures on TV, live stream, Sky Sports and NBA League Pass
NBA 2019/20 fixtures are on hold for now but UK fans will have plenty of games to enjoy on TV and live stream once basketball returns
Hold onto your armchairs, the NBA is ready to restart in a crunch period of the season in July – live from Disney World.
That’s not a sentence anyone would have expected to be saying at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, but here we are!
The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action. The rampant success of Netflix documentary The Last Dance may also carry curious casual viewers into the game once it rolls back around.
Like all global sport, the NBA calendar was decimated by lockdown, but fans will be treated to the business end of the season with a host of exciting games and the play-offs still to come.
And yes, the whole thing really will take place at Disney World, Florida. Three entire hotels have been taken up exclusively by NBA players and staff with temporary courts constructed to host some of the biggest matches of the season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the NBA in the UK and will be updated with fixtures once the show gets started again.
How to watch NBA in the UK
Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app. Find out more about the best Sky packages
NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. Watch NBA with a NOW TV Sky Sports pass
NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all remaining games this season from just £42.99.
NBA 2020 fixtures on UK TV
All UK times/dates. To be updated.
Every game also available on NOW TV without signing up for a contract.
Thursday 30th July
Jazz @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Arena (10pm)
Friday 31st July
Clippers @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena (2am)
Magic @ Nets, Sky Sports Arena (7:30pm)
Celtics @ Bucks, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)
Saturday 1st August
Rockets @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Arena (2am)
Heat @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Arena / Sky Sports.com (6pm)
Pelicans @ Clippers, Sky Sports Arena (11pm)
Sunday 2nd August
Trail Blazers @ Celtics, Sky Sports Action (8:30pm) – Sky Sports NBA studio show
Spurs @ Grizzlies, Sky Sports Mix (9pm)
Monday 3rd August
Bucks @ Rockets, Sky Sports Arena (1:30am)
Raptors @ Heat, Sky Sports Arena, 6:30pm
Nuggets @ Thunder, Sky Sports Arena (9pm)
Grizzlies @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)
Tuesday 4th August
Nets @ Bucks, Sky Sports Arena (6:30pm) – Sky Sports NBA studio show
Mavericks @ Kings, Sky Sports Action (7:30pm)
Magic @ Pacers, Sky Sports Arena (11pm)
Wednesday 5th August
Rockets @ Trail Blazers, Sky Sports Arena (2am)
Grizzlies @ Jazz, Sky Sports Arena (7:30pm)
Nuggets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Mix (9pm)
Thunder @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)
Thursday 6th August
Pelicans @ Kings, Sky Sports Arena, 6:30pm
Heat @ Bucks, Sky Sports Arena (9pm)
Friday 7th August
Trail Blazers @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Action (1am)
Lakers @ Rockets, Sky Sports Arena (2am)
Jazz @ Spurs, Sky Sports Arena (6pm)
Kings @ Nets, Sky Sports Arena (10pm)
Saturday 8th August
Wizards @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Action (1am)
Celtics @ Raptors, Sky Sports Arena (2am)
Clippers @ Trail Blazers, Sky Sports Mix / Skysports.com (6pm)
Jazz @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Mix (8:30pm)
Lakers @ Pacers, Sky Sports Arena (11pm)
Sunday 9th August
Suns @ Heat, Sky Sports Mix (12:30am)
Bucks @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Arena (1:30am)
Grizzlies @ Raptors, Sky Sports Mix (7pm) – Sky Sports NBA studio show
Nuggets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Mix (9pm)
Magic @ Celtics, Sky Sports Action (10pm)
76ers @ Trail Blazers, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)
Monday 10th August
Thunder @ Suns, Sky Sports Action (7:30pm)
Mavericks @ Jazz, Sky Sports Arena (8pm)
Tuesday 11th August
Pacers @ Heat, Sky Sports Action (1am)
Nuggets @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena (2am)
Nets @ Magic, Sky Sports Action (6pm)
Rockets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Arena (7pm)
Trail Blazers @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Mix (10pm)
Celtics @ Grizzlies, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)
Wednesday 12th August
Bucks @ Wizards, Sky Sports Arena (2am)
Sky Sports Heatcheck, Sky Sports Arena (8pm)
Pacers @ Rockets, Sky Sports Arena (9pm)
Thursday 13th August
Clippers @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Arena (2am)
More games to be added on 13/14th August.