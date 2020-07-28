How to watch NBA in the UK: Fixtures on TV, live stream, Sky Sports and NBA League Pass

Hold onto your armchairs, the NBA is ready to restart in a crunch period of the season in July – live from Disney World.

That’s not a sentence anyone would have expected to be saying at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, but here we are!

The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action. The rampant success of Netflix documentary The Last Dance may also carry curious casual viewers into the game once it rolls back around.

Like all global sport, the NBA calendar was decimated by lockdown, but fans will be treated to the business end of the season with a host of exciting games and the play-offs still to come.

And yes, the whole thing really will take place at Disney World, Florida. Three entire hotels have been taken up exclusively by NBA players and staff with temporary courts constructed to host some of the biggest matches of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the NBA in the UK and will be updated with fixtures once the show gets started again.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV can help if you don't have Sky.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all remaining games this season from just £42.99.

NBA 2020 fixtures on UK TV

All UK times/dates. To be updated.



Thursday 30th July

Jazz @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Arena (10pm)

Friday 31st July

Clippers @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena (2am)

Magic @ Nets, Sky Sports Arena (7:30pm)

Celtics @ Bucks, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)

Saturday 1st August

Rockets @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Arena (2am)

Heat @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Arena / Sky Sports.com (6pm)

Pelicans @ Clippers, Sky Sports Arena (11pm)

Sunday 2nd August

Trail Blazers @ Celtics, Sky Sports Action (8:30pm) – Sky Sports NBA studio show

Spurs @ Grizzlies, Sky Sports Mix (9pm)

Monday 3rd August

Bucks @ Rockets, Sky Sports Arena (1:30am)

Raptors @ Heat, Sky Sports Arena, 6:30pm

Nuggets @ Thunder, Sky Sports Arena (9pm)

Grizzlies @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)

Tuesday 4th August

Nets @ Bucks, Sky Sports Arena (6:30pm) – Sky Sports NBA studio show

Mavericks @ Kings, Sky Sports Action (7:30pm)

Magic @ Pacers, Sky Sports Arena (11pm)

Wednesday 5th August

Rockets @ Trail Blazers, Sky Sports Arena (2am)

Grizzlies @ Jazz, Sky Sports Arena (7:30pm)

Nuggets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Mix (9pm)

Thunder @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)

Thursday 6th August

Pelicans @ Kings, Sky Sports Arena, 6:30pm

Heat @ Bucks, Sky Sports Arena (9pm)

Friday 7th August

Trail Blazers @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Action (1am)

Lakers @ Rockets, Sky Sports Arena (2am)

Jazz @ Spurs, Sky Sports Arena (6pm)

Kings @ Nets, Sky Sports Arena (10pm)

Saturday 8th August

Wizards @ Pelicans, Sky Sports Action (1am)

Celtics @ Raptors, Sky Sports Arena (2am)

Clippers @ Trail Blazers, Sky Sports Mix / Skysports.com (6pm)

Jazz @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Mix (8:30pm)

Lakers @ Pacers, Sky Sports Arena (11pm)

Sunday 9th August

Suns @ Heat, Sky Sports Mix (12:30am)

Bucks @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Arena (1:30am)

Grizzlies @ Raptors, Sky Sports Mix (7pm) – Sky Sports NBA studio show

Nuggets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Mix (9pm)

Magic @ Celtics, Sky Sports Action (10pm)

76ers @ Trail Blazers, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)

Monday 10th August

Thunder @ Suns, Sky Sports Action (7:30pm)

Mavericks @ Jazz, Sky Sports Arena (8pm)

Tuesday 11th August

Pacers @ Heat, Sky Sports Action (1am)

Nuggets @ Lakers, Sky Sports Arena (2am)

Nets @ Magic, Sky Sports Action (6pm)

Rockets @ Spurs, Sky Sports Arena (7pm)

Trail Blazers @ Mavericks, Sky Sports Mix (10pm)

Celtics @ Grizzlies, Sky Sports Arena (11:30pm)

Wednesday 12th August

Bucks @ Wizards, Sky Sports Arena (2am)

Sky Sports Heatcheck, Sky Sports Arena (8pm)

Pacers @ Rockets, Sky Sports Arena (9pm)

Thursday 13th August

Clippers @ Nuggets, Sky Sports Arena (2am)

More games to be added on 13/14th August.