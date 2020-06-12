Real Madrid v Eibar on TV and live stream for free

Real Madrid return to La Liga duty hoping to drastically improve their pre-lockdown form when they take on Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos trail Barcelona by two points in the title race despite beating them 2-0 in March.

Zinedine Zidane was orchestrating a terrific tune from his side until February. They lost four of their last seven outings in all competitions and win just two of those encounters.

A rest may have been welcomed by the side to regroup before losing too much ground on Barcelona, but Zidane knows Real madrid need a hot start to stay in contention.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Madrid v Eibar game on TV and online.

What time is Real Madrid v Eibar?

Real Madrid v Eibar will kick off at 6:30pm on Sunday 14th June 2020.

Watch Real Madrid v Eibar on TV

You can Real Madrid v Eibar live on LaLigaTV by Premier Sports.

Premier Sports services usually cost a monthly subscription fee, but Sky customers can access the channel for free during June, meaning you can watch every La Liga match on free-to-air TV.

La Liga fixtures enjoy the benefit of unique kick-off times, meaning the games will be broadcast back-to-back, and that routine is set to continue.

Live stream Real Madrid v Eibar online

LaLigaTV is also available as an online streaming service that can be viewed on a host of devices.

For full details on how to get the channel, go to our how to watch La Liga in the UK guide.

Real Madrid v Eibar prediction

It’s hard to look at that Real Madrid line-up without pining for the real Eden Hazard to please stand up. The former Chelsea man is talented enough to be considered the most talented player in La Liga not named Lionel Messi – he’s that good. But so far, it’s been a nightmare time for the Belgian.

A break should have given Hazard a mental break, but he will be expected to step up his game in the remaining matches. He has a point to prove.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Eibar

