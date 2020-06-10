La Liga fixtures on TV – full list of games in the UK

La Liga is back with a full raft of fixtures coming your way, and there’s an extra bonus for UK fans – you can tune in for free!

LaLigaTV by Premier Sports will show full coverage of every match from the Spanish top division, with the dedicated channel made free for Sky customers.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona lead the way in the standings, but a refocused Real Madrid have surged under Zinedine Zidane during his second spell with the club and will push them all the way in the title race.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid has fallen off the pace somewhat in 2019/20 but will be determined to claw back some pride while Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Getafe continue to impress.

Check out the latest upcoming La Liga fixtures, UK times and TV details below.

La Liga fixtures on TV this week

All UK time

Thursday 11th June

Sevilla v Real Betis (9:00pm)

Friday 12th June

Granada v Getafe (6:30pm)

Valencia v Levante (9:00pm)

Saturday 13th June

Espanyol v Alaves (1:00pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (4:00pm)

Leganes v Real Valladolid (6.30pm)

Mallorca v Barcelona (9:00pm)

Sunday 14th June

Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (1:00pm)

Real Madrid v Eibar (6:30pm)

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (9:00pm)

Watch La Liga for free in UK

It’s happening. You can tune in to watch every single La Liga game for free via LaLigaTV by Premier Sports.

It usually costs £9.99 per month to subscribe to the full Premier Sports package, but with little in the way of live sport and huge audience desperate for a football fix, they have made the generous call to serve up La Liga for free.

For more details about watching La Liga in the UK, check out our dedicated guide.