Watch NBA in UK: Fixtures, live stream, TV channel, Sky Sports, NBA League Pass

The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of people tuning in each week to catch the latest action and the popularity of The Last Dance carrying more curious casual fans into the game.

Like all global sport, the NBA is on pause right now as it attempts to cut a path through the lockdown, but once it returns, fans will be treated to the business end of the season with a host of exciting games and the play-offs still to come.

When will NBA return in 2020?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up how to watch the NBA in the UK and will be updated with fixtures once the show gets started again.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all 1,230 games this season, Team Choice to follow your favourite team, or 3-Game Choice which allows fans to watch any three games per month for a one-off annual price of £34.99.

